Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,890 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,131,000 after acquiring an additional 524,805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HWM opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

