Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $262,000 in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 153,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 122,851 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 54.9% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Stock Down 7.6 %

REI opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $338.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Ring Energy had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

