Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $347,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,982,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after acquiring an additional 96,387 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $304.57 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

