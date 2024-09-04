Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes $28,000 Position in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

BRLT stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.02 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $105.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.52 million. Analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brilliant Earth Group

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.