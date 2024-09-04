PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $70.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRCT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $75.06 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at about $21,240,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 260,946 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,233,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 788.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 162,785 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

