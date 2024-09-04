PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of PTCT opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,292 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

