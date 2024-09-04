pufETH (PUFETH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.33 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One pufETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,426.60 or 0.04288233 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, pufETH has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $361.19 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pufETH alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000090 BTC.

pufETH Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 510,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 510,004.76031352. The last known price of pufETH is 2,399.72141086 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,347,756.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.