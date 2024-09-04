Pundi X (New) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $95.70 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.35989767 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $5,221,030.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

