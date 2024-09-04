Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 4,679 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.75% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $77,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.