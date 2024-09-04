Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,331,388 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $63,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

