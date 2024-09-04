Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 661,144 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 1.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $435,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 189,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,747 shares of company stock valued at $302,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

