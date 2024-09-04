Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,385,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179,978 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ambev worth $37,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.