Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $123.68 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $123,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 96,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 275.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,483 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ZTO shares. Macquarie downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.