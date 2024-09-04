Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $178.49 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of The Cigna Group worth $178,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,529,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $161,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $365.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.15 and a 200-day moving average of $343.26. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $367.08.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

