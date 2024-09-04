Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 637,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,335 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.29% of Bread Financial worth $28,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

BFH opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

BFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

