Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 10,647 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,541,798 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Halliburton worth $52,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 44.4% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 20,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.6% during the second quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 10,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 4.0 %

HAL stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

