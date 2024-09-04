Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 131,161 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,161 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $30,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAHC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $804.79 million, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

