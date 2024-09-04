Pzena Investment Management LLC Takes Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 415,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,032,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of ABM Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,207,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,438,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $17,645,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at $20,195,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,195,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $2,066,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

