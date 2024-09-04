Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,184,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,751 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.76% of Fresenius Medical Care worth $308,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Down 1.0 %

FMS stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMS. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

