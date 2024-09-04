Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.56.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

