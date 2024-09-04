Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Corpay, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CPAY)

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Corpay in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Corpay’s current full-year earnings is $17.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corpay’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.46 EPS.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPAY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

CPAY opened at $314.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

