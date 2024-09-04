Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Lifted by Roth Capital

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuwellis in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.99). Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuwellis’ current full-year earnings is ($9.91) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nuwellis’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Nuwellis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

