Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Semtech Co. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Semtech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Semtech Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Semtech by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Semtech by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Semtech by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

