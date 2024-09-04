Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Yelp Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Yelp in a report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Yelp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. Yelp has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,776 shares of company stock worth $863,590 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Yelp by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Yelp by 153.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.