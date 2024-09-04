QITMEER NETWORK Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $114,989.13 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01158779 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $124,630.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

