Quantum (QUA) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008123 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,500.21 or 1.00041503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

