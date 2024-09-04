QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $164,892.39

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 3% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,892.39 and approximately $1,596.11 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007950 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,086.24 or 1.00003382 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198538 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,511.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

