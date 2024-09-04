Qubic Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $161.85 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Qubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $161.85 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qubic has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Qubic

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 111,929,085,060,710 coins and its circulating supply is 109,975,774,303,797 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 111,929,085,060,710 with 109,975,774,303,797 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000148 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,206,491.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

