QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $57.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 532.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 130,880 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,728,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 372,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the second quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $83.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.07.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

