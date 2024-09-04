Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.99. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 197 shares.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.57%.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

