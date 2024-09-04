Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.65

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Down 2.3 %

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

