Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Gap Down to $7.09

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $6.60. Ranpak shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 10,887 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Baird R W cut Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ranpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $555.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.67 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Ranpak’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ranpak by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ranpak by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

