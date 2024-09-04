Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 20,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 102,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $35.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 204.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,300 shares in the company, valued at $58,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard S. Kollender acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,472.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk Malloy acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,850. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

