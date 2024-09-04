Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 20,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 102,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $35.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.11.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 204.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.
