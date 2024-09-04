Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $1.52 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Raydium has a market cap of $399.94 million and $13.33 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00002613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002420 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC.
Raydium Profile
Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,757,728 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
