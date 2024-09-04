Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $119.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

