Regal Partners Ltd Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 336.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 176.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 6.8 %

Albemarle stock opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $203.62.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Hsbc Global Res raised Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

