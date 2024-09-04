Regal Partners Ltd Decreases Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Regal Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,075 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

SGML opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 0.17.

About Sigma Lithium

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.