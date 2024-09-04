Regal Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Regal Partners Ltd lessened its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,898 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.07% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $25,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

