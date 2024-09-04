Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Shares Down 2.9%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.86. 3,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 4,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Regional Health Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

