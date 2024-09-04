Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Relx Stock Down 1.1 %

RELX opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. Relx has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Relx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.5% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.