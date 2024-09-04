Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Relx Stock Down 1.1 %
RELX opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. Relx has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Relx Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.