Render Token Trading Down 13.5% This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00008599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $58.65 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,220,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,460,531 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

