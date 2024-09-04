Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The J. M. Smucker Company’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a report issued on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s FY2025 earnings at $9.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.22 EPS.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
Shares of SJM stock opened at $118.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.45. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $144.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
