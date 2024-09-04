ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $236.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.70.

Get ResMed alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ResMed

ResMed Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $244.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $247.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,299,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $93,299,516.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,931 shares of company stock worth $20,326,437 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $2,246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3,599.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,823,000 after buying an additional 485,540 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.