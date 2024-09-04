Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE RVP opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 46.72%.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

