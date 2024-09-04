Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.92.

Several research firms have commented on RVMD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,637,077 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $48.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

