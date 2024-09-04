Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €539.80 ($599.78) and last traded at €542.00 ($602.22). Approximately 164,056 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €542.60 ($602.89).

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €511.05 and its 200-day moving average is €501.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

