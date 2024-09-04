RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading Down 1.7%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €11.40 ($12.67) and last traded at €11.40 ($12.67). 589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.60 ($12.89).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.87. The stock has a market cap of $783.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.34.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.