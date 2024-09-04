Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
