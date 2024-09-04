Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

