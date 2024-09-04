Robert I. Kauffman Sells 10,067 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $118,287.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,224,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,384,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hagerty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HGTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 104,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the first quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

HGTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

