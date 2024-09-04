Roth Mkm Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $298.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $303.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.26.

Shares of STZ opened at $246.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,246,000 after purchasing an additional 222,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $443,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

